Is Anok Yai OK? Supermodel reveals health scare: ‘Dealing with this silent battle’

Anok Yai is opening up about her congenital lung defect diagnosis. The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her health scare, sharing photos and videos of her getting treatment at a hospital. In her lengthy caption, she explained how she has been “dealing with this silent battle” for the past year. File photo of Anok Yai(Getty Images via AFP)

Anok Yai reveals congenital lung defect diagnosis, ungergoes surgery

In the carousel of videos, Yai is seen on a hospital bed as she fights the defect that is “overworking my heart and slowly destroying my lungs.” She revealed that it “started as something asymptomatic for the majority of my life turned into a lingering cough, which turned to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, then at times struggling to breathe.”

Despite her health issues, Yai continued to work, which worsened her condition. “I chose to work through this while trying to find the right doctor and the right time. I quickly realized there was never going to be a “right time” - my health would continue to worsen,” she admitted.

Yai confessed that although she thought she could “outrun” or “outwork” the ailment, the “universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up.” She thanked her medical team, revealing that she underwent a “successful” Robotic Lung Surgery on Thursday.

According to the American Lung Association. Robotic thoracic surgery is “a type of minimally invasive surgery used in thoracic procedures for some lung cancer cases,” which can be used to “remove diseased lung tissue and possibly surrounding lymph nodes.”

“Thanks to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his gracious and talented team who I am forever indebted to for giving me more time,” Yai went on, adding, “I am forever grateful for Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and everyone at the @beverlyhillsconciergehealth for discovering my condition. Thank you to all the doctors and amazing nurses at @nyulangone.”

She concluded her post by thanking her friends and family, who were the “first thing I saw when I woke up.” “For now I’m healing … but I’ll be back See ya.” Yai's fans flooded the comment section, sending their well wishes. Designer Vera Wang wrote, “SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS…….” while model Heidi Klum said, “Get well soon.”