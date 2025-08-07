JD Vance stuns with unexpected reaction after South Park's brutal roast in new episode: ‘I finally…’

South Park has returned to its roots of sharp political satire. In the second episode of Season 27, titled “Got a Nut,” the show pivots from its Trump-focused premiere to lampoon key figures in his administration, namely Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Vance has now reacted to the brutal roast, and his reaction was surprisingly chill. JD Vance reacts to South Park's brutal parody (X/@SouthPark)

South Park's brutal JD Vance Parody

The episode begins with school counselor Mr. Mackey losing his job and, desperate for income, signing on with ICE for a hefty bonus. From there, viewers are taken on a wild ride through topical themes. A standout scene shows a diminutive JD Vance acting like a “manbaby” at Mar-a-Lago, humorously groveling and offering to apply baby oil to Satan. Vance is shown getting verbally and physically abused by Trump, as reported by USA Today.

Kristi Noem is not spared either. The show portrays her as a grotesque figure who shoots puppies (referencing her real-life confession), has Botox melting off her face, and delivers a chilling ICE recruitment promo.

JD Vance's surprising reaction

In an unexpected twist, Vance took the parody in stride, posting on X, “Well, I’ve finally made it.” Meanwhile, critics and audiences lauded the episode for its exaggerated yet impactful satire, though some conservatives were not thrilled.

Also read: South Park Season 27 Trump episode breaks show's 1999 record

South Park season 27 ratings

South Park is on fire this season, and they are not holding back. The show launched Season 27 with the episode “Sermon on the 'Mount” on July 23, and it shattered records. Nearly 6 million viewers tuned in across Comedy Central and Paramount+ in the first three days, making it the most-watched premiere since 1999. The episode’s bold satire, showing Trump in bed with Satan, mocking his genitalia, CBS, and Paramount’s $16 million settlement, sparked one of the most-discussed TV events of the night. It was the top trending show and still is a cultural flashpoint.

FAQs

Q: Who is targeted in South Park's 2nd episode?

Vance is mocked as Trump’s tiny, obedient sidekick; Noem is satirized for her anti-immigration stance and controversial past.

Q: Did JD Vance respond?

Yes, he posted humorously on X: “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

Q: What themes does the episode explore?

It critiques ICE recruitment, media grifting, and political loyalties with sharp, absurdist humor.