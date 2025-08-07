JD Vance faces backlash after allegedly raising water levels in Ohio for ‘ideal kayaking conditions’ with family

Vice President JD Vance is facing a wave of public criticism after reports that his team allegedly requested the Army Corps of Engineers to increase the outflow of Caesar Creek Lake, raising the water level of the Little Miami River in Ohio for a kayaking trip with his family, per The Guardian. While the Secret Service claims the adjustment was for security navigation, an anonymous source told the outlet that the request was also made to “create ideal kayaking conditions” for Vance’s 41st birthday on August 2. File photo of JD Vance(AP)

JD Vance allegedly ordered team to raise Ohio water levels for boating trip with family

The Guardian report quoted USACE spokesperson Gene Pawlik as saying that the outflow increase occurred on August 1 and met operational standards, requiring no deviation from normal procedures. However, critics noted that no public announcement was made in advance, unlike past “special releases” at the lake. The Vice President’s office has not commented on the altered water level row yet.

Also read: ‘Most likely’: Donald Trump backs JD Vance as MAGA successor

Netizens slam JD Vance as ‘entitled’

The revelation has ignited strong backlash on social media. An X (formerly Twitter) user, sharing the Guardian’s article, wrote, “Waste. Fraud. Abuse.”

Another user wrote, “It is insane that JD Vance ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to raise the water level of an Ohio river so he could go kayaking for his birthday. These people are so f***ing entitled.”

A third user chimed in, “Vance just out here having the time of his life on the taxpayer dime. Ski trips in VT, Greenland excursion, Disneyland, special boat outing, now he’s off to the Cotswolds.”

“Trump says Epstein is a hoax. Meanwhile, JD Vance just had the Army Corps raise the water level of a damn river… for a birthday kayak trip. These guys aren’t just corrupt they’re cartoon villains. One’s lying about pedophiles, the other’s playing God with public infrastructure so his canoe doesn’t scrape bottom,” Adam Parkhomenko wrote on X.

The revelation also sparked backlash from ethics experts, with lawyer Richar W Painter calling the move “outrageous.” “As I said here, it's outrageous for the Army corps of engineers to spend taxpayer money to increase water flow in a river so @VP can go canoeing when budget cuts to the National Park Service have severely impacted family vacations for everyone else,” he said.

Meanwhile, former White House ethics counsel Norm Eisen told the outlet that the move creates the “appearance of special treatment” even if it was technically legal. “I never got a request to raise a river for a kayak trip. I would’ve said no,” Eisen stated.

Double standards during budget cuts

The criticism bites deeper in the light of Trump-era budget cuts, which have slashed billions of dollars in government spending in many areas, including environmental services and public parks. The National Parks Conservation Association tracked that 25 per cent of NPS staff have been lost since 2025, shutting down portions of large parks and curtailing hours for families during the most popular vacation times.

FAQs:

Q: Did JD Vance personally request the river be raised?

A: The request was made by the Secret Service, but critics allege it was to benefit Vance directly.

Q: Was the water level change legal?

A: According to USACE, the release followed protocol and did not require a deviation from normal operations.

Q: Was this the first time such a request was made?

A: Special releases have occurred before, but typically with public notice or community justification, not for private individuals.

Q: Why are people upset?

A: Many view this as an abuse of public resources for personal gain, especially while federal services are being cut for everyday Americans.