‘Most likely’: Donald Trump backs JD Vance as MAGA successor

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Vice President JD Vance was “most likely” the heir-apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, but cautioned that it was too early to make that call. U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 5, 2025.(Reuters)

Trump made the remarks in response to a question about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Vance “would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that.”

“I think most likely — in all fairness, he’s the vice president,” Trump said when asked if Vance was the heir-apparent to his movement, according to Bloomberg. “I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”

“I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here,” Trump added. “So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point.”

Trump's remarks came hours after he said that he would “probably not” seek a third term. “I’d like to run,” Trump told CNBC’s TV show Squawk Box . “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Earlier this year, Trump, 79, and his allies teased exploring a third term for the Republican Leader.

In an interview with The Atlantic, which was conducted in March, and published on April 28, the US President was asked about a rumour that he had tasked the Department of Justice with looking into the legality of a third term.

Trump had responded that he had not done so, and jokingly said, “That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it? Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.”

Rumours of a third Trump presidency were also fueled in April after his team started selling hats printed with the words “Trump 2028.”

The American Constitution's 22nd Amendment prohibits a person from becoming the President of the United States more than twice.