South Park season 27’s second episode – titled Got a Nut – premiered on August 6. South Park Elementary counselor Mr. Mackey is fired due to budget cuts, following which he gets a job with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is seen participating in the arrest of undocumented immigrants at various locations. South Park season 27, episode 2 highlights: Trump and Vance feature as ICE raids heaven, Kristi Noem shoots dogs (@SouthPark/X)

South Park season 27, episode 2 highlights

This episode of the American animated television series featured President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “A few years ago I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” the animated Noem says in the second episode.

Noem, wearing a bulletproof vest, addresses ICE agent recruits by video, including Mackey. She is seen vowing that “together we will make sure everyone is in this country legally.”

The ICE goes after Dora the Explorer as the animated Noem says “if it’s Brown, it goes down” – and they raid heaven too. Throughout the episode, Noem, who in real life admitted to putting down her own dog, is seen shooting multiple puppies.

Right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk also features in the episode, doing his podcast on the toilet.

Vance made his South Park debut Wednesday, offering a small tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs via a promise of a massage to the fallen angel. “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s as***le, boss?” the veep asks about a potential MAGA ménage à trois.

Following this, Krypto’s efforts to save Mackey from getting pulled in bed with Trump and Satan at Mar-A-Lago ends badly.

A White House spokesperson said of South Park last month, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

However, when the ICE tried to be witty by sharing an image from tonight’s episode, South Park made best use of the move. Sharing Homeland Security’s post, South Park wrote, “Wait, so we ARE relevant?”