Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez reacts to Indian businesswoman’s ‘insanely cool’ Venice outfit

Jeff Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez, posted a heartwarming comment on a friend and Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla’s post, in which she is seen wearing a designer dress while in Venice. The Indian businesswoman was also a part of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. (REUTERS)

“Fashion becomes sculpture, Venice becomes a muse — together they remind us that art is always meant to be worn,” Natasha Poonawalla wrote while sharing a series of pictures that show her in a white ‘futuristic’ dress.

What did Lauren Sanchez share?

In addition to liking Poonawalla's Instagram post, she shared a sweet comment complete with a red heart emoticon: “Love, love, love. And the pics are amazing.”

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Natasha Poonawalla’s post prompted a series of reactions on Instagram. Renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, remarked, “This is insanely cool.”

Another posted, “Love this sooo much.” Another third added, “Spectacular! Every single shot.” A fourth wrote, “Obsessed.” Many reacted to the post using fire emoticons.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Natasha Poonawalla, born to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora, grew up in Pune. She pursued her bachelor's degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University and her master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

A businesswoman, philanthropist, and socialist, she is married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India.

Natasha serves as the company's Executive Director. She is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which works towards improving sanitation and education for the underprivileged.

As per the foundation’s website, she also “serves as the Director of the Poonawalla Science Park, Netherlands, is Chair of the British Asian Children’s Protection Fund for India, and is a member of the British Asian Trust’s India Advisory Council.” She is passionate about “business, philanthropy, fashion and design.”