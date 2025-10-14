Jensen Huang’s letter of gratitude after release of Nvidia engineer Avinatan Or from Hamas captivity

Avinatan Or, who was taken from the Nova music festival, was released from Hamas captivity after two years following a US-brokered ceasefire deal. Or worked as an engineer in Nvidia's networking division, and after his release, the company’s CEO Jensen Huang shared a special message with his staff. In a letter, Huang expressed his gratitude, adding, “Avinatan has come home.” Avinatan Or was abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim. (Bloomberg)

What did Jensen Huang write?

"I am profoundly moved and deeply grateful to share that, just moments ago, our colleague, Avinatan Or, was released to the Red Cross in Gaza," Huang wrote, reported Fox Business. "After two unimaginable years in Hamas captivity, Avinatan has come home."

In his letter to the company's global staff, Huang also paid tribute to Or's mother, Ditza. He mentioned how Nvidia employees in Israel "stood with her in vigil, united in determination that Avinatan would return home safely, reported Calcalist. That unity reflected the very best of who we are." He praised her "strength, courage, and unwavering hope.”

When was Avinatan Or abducted?

The 32-year-old was abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim along with his partner, Noa Argamani. Though Argamani was rescued in 2024 during a military operation, Or got his freedom a year later.

Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani’s emotional reunion:

Once freed, Or was captured in a video hugging and kissing his parents. He then walked into another room to find Argamani. The two instantly embraced and kissed each other in an emotional moment.

About the ceasefire deal:

In the first phase, Hamas handed over all living hostages and released them into the custody of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In exchange, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners.