Lily Phillips reveals horror stalking story: Man shows up at OnlyFans star’s home at midnight

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips recently revealed a chilling stalking encounter with a stranger who turned up at her house at midnight. The adult content creator said she had briefly met the 24-year-old man a day before, but never expected him to appear at her doorstep around 12:30 am. Phillips noted that the chilling encounter has left her and her family scared, prompting concerns about her safety. Lily Philips’ revelation about the alarming incident had sparked concerns about the OnlyFans star. (File Photo)

What had happened?

"I texted my brother about it: 'He was like, oh my God, please be careful'," she told the Mirror. “I had met this person in the pub and then, that night, he comes knocking at my door. He had driven to my house,” she added.

The 24-year-old told the outlet, “I could see him through my Ring doorbell: he kept saying he just wanted to say hello,” adding that her brother wanted her to “name and shame” the man on social media. She also revealed that similar incidents have happened before, but they didn't leave her in fear.

While speaking on the Just Between Us podcast, she opened up about the chilling encounter. “Most of my interactions are positive. But I guess I am becoming more wary of people, what their intentions are. I had younger people turn up to my door before. Like a group of them, but that was during the daytime. This is the issue with living in a village.”

“Those younger people just wanted to say hello and have a picture. Whereas something at like 12:30 at night is a little bit stranger and more dangerous. Maybe I just need to be a bit more careful,” Phillips added.