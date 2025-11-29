Malnourished and abandoned, senior dog Piper finds loving forever home just in time for Thanksgiving

Piper, a senior Cane Corso-mix, was rescued earlier this year after being found wandering on the streets of Englewood, New Jersey, vomiting and clearly malnourished, Newsweek reported. Piper and Ingrid Santucci(Facebook)

Shelter veterinarians discovered staples in her stomach and calluses covering her body, meaning she had likely spent years living rough on concrete and scavenging through trash.

Despite her traumatic past, shelter staff described Piper as “relaxed, tolerant, easy to please, outgoing,” with a soft temperament and a love for food, and even likes to share.”

But for months, adopters who favored younger or smaller dogs ignored her, leaving her to languish in the kennel.

That changed when Ingrid Santucci, a manager at a local hospital, came across Piper’s story. Initially reluctant to adopt again after losing her Great Dane, she visited the shelter hoping to meet another dog. But when she saw Piper’s profile, she found herself unable to ignore the senior dog’s plea for a home. According to Newsweek, after returning for a second visit, Santucci felt an unexpected connection and adopted Piper just in time for Thanksgiving.

Adoptions have remained low for elderly dogs

According to Newsweek, dog adoptions have remained practically flat, accounting for 56% of all dog intakes.

Many dogs, particularly large and adult dogs, which are adopted at considerably lower rates, are waiting far longer for homes.

Animal-welfare advocates note that across the U.S., many senior and large-breed dogs are passed over in shelter adoption drives. According to reporting by Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary, which helps rehome older, large dogs, senior pets often receive fewer adoption applications.

The adoption slowdown stems from misconceptions: people tend to prefer younger, more energetic pets, fearing health problems or shorter remaining lifespans in older dogs.

Stories like Piper's adoption right before Thanksgiving can become inspiration for many family homes or a single dog parent. They need company, and you need love.

Now, instead of fending for scraps on the street or sleeping on hard ground, Piper will spend the holidays eating real meals, resting on soft bedding and surrounded by love