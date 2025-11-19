Man charged in 2017 New Jersey murder of Indian mom-son duo; extradition from India sought

Over eight years of an Indian woman was stabbed to death along with her six-year-old son in Burlington of United States' New Jersey, authorities have announced charges against the suspect - Nazeer Hameed - who was accused of stalking the victim. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw called upon the US government and India to facilitate Nazeer Hameed's extradition without delay. (Grab from video on 6abc.com)

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw called upon the US government and India to facilitate Nazeer Hameed's extradition without delay. According to the police, the suspect resided in the same apartment complex, but reportedly returned to India six months after the murders. He's still believed to be in India.

"We call upon the United States government and the government of India to take swift and decisive action to ensure that this individual is extradited without delay," a 6abc.com report quoted Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw as saying.

What is the case

In March 2017, Hanu Narra found his wife Sasikala Narra and his six-year-old son Anish Narra stabbed to death in their Fox Meadow Apartments of Maple Shade.

Nazeer Hameed became a person of interest when after was found that he was accused of stalking Hanu Narra. The two used to work together.

Efforts to get Hameed's DNA samples were made for years and ended when his employer, Cognizant Technology Solutions, turned over his laptop, the report quoted detectives as saying, The laptop provided a DNA sample confirming that the blood found at the scene was Hameed's.

"It was shocking more than anything else. The family is very appreciative of all the authorities. That they didn't give up. That they kept fighting," the report quoted Donald Browne, attorney for the victim's family.

Authorities say motive of the murders is still not fully known.

The couple – both of them from Andhra Pradesh – worked in IT fields and had been living in the US for the last 12 years before the murders happened.

Sasikala and her son were found with their throats slit by her husband when he returned home.