Marine biologist recalls finding the world’s largest coral by accident: ‘This was here when Napoleon was alive’

The oceans hide some of the most beautiful secrets, and most of the underwater discoveries take place by accident. Marine biologist and photographer, Manu San Felix, discovered the world’s largest coral near the Solomon Islands when he dove in to document a shipwreck that was shown on the maps. While recalling his discovery, Felix told Hola that he spotted something unusual while he was diving last year. Along with his partner, he went in deeper and found a megacoral. The megacoral was discovered in 2024.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Details about the world’s largest coral

According to Hola, the coral was spotted on the ocean bed a year ago. National Geographic's Pristine Seas team had documented the discovery in October 2024. Experts revealed that the megacoral belongs to the Pavona clavus species. It is 34 meters wide, 32 meters long, and nearly six meters tall, the BBC reported. Additionally, the organism is longer than a blue whale and can even be seen from space.

To simplify the details, the coral can be spread over half a soccer field and can vertically cover a two-story building. The most astonishing part of the discovery is that the coral carries a billion genetically identical polyps, which function as a single organism.

When the scientists estimated the coral’s height to find out its age, it was revealed that the organism was 300-500 years old. The coral was formed in the 16th-17th century and has survived the US Declaration of Independence, World War II, and the COVID-19 pandemic. San Felix claimed, “I thought, wow, this was here when Napoleon was alive.”

The coral of hope

San Felix’s comments come at a time when the world is facing the impact of climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated that bleaching due to global warming has been affecting about 83-84 per cent of the world’s coral reef areas.

Meanwhile, as the reefs near the coral have begun to decline, the megacoral has been in good health for years. Scientists reveal the reason to be a location slightly deeper with cooler waters.

