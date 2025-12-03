Matthew Perry’s parents call out doctor in emotional letters ahead of sentencing

Matthew Perry’s parents have laid out their anger, fear and exhaustion in letters sent to the court before the sentencing of Dr. Salvador Plasencia. He is one of the defendants in the ketamine-distribution case linked to the actor’s 2023 death. According to Rolling Stone, in one letter, the late actor’s parents, Suzanne and Keith Morrison, wrote, “How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that.” Matthew Perry was found dead on October 23, 2023.(File/Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

They described years of trying to hold their son steady, saying his life was “held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire.” Then came the line that cuts through the whole case: “And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for naught; it all crashes down.”

Matthew's parents call Plasencia ‘among the most culpable’

The Morrisons said their pain felt like “a deep well” and admitted that even in the early days of their marriage, Suzanne told Keith no one could come between her and her son. Addiction - and the people Perry trusted - did. They said Plasencia was “among the most culpable of all.”

Prosecutors have accused Plasencia of supplying ketamine to Perry in the weeks before his death and meeting him privately, sometimes in cars or at his home. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple counts of ketamine distribution. The plea deal outlines repeated sales and injections made without medical justification. Federal investigators say Perry sought the drugs after a clinic declined to increase his dosage, Rolling Stone reported.

Matthew's parents' second letter

Perry’s father and stepmother, John and Debby Perry, submitted a separate letter. They said Plasencia “didn’t deserve to hear” their feelings but still described their son as “a warm, loving man who was to be our rock as we aged…Our next patriarch.”

Their frustration sharpened as they wrote: “Matthew’s recovery counted on you saying NO. Your motives? I can’t imagine.” They urged the court to give the doctor “plenty of time to think about his actions.”

The case moves toward sentencing

Plasencia is allegedly facing a potential 40-year sentence, though the final decision now rests with the judge. Other defendants in the case have already accepted plea agreements and will return to court in the coming weeks.

