McDonald's issues statement after lawsuit over McRib sandwich: ‘The claims are…’

McDonald's has issued a statement after being sued for allegedly "deceiving" customers about the McRib sandwich. The fast-food giant is facing a lawsuit that claims its popular menu item "does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all," according to NBC Chicago.

Why is McDonald's being sued over McRib sandwich?

Four individuals filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois on December 23, claiming that McDonald's “knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable customers.” According to the company's official website, the McRib sandwich consists of “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.”

However, the lawsuit alleges that “the name 'McRib' is a deliberate sleight of hand.” It adds thatMcDonald’s has “willfully, falsely, and knowingly omitted various material facts regarding the quality and character” of the sandwich. It further claims that “despite its name and distinctive rib-like shape, it does not actually contain any actual pork rib meat.”

“McDonald’s knew these facts would be material to reasonable consumers but still chose not to disclose them,” the lawsuit continues, adding that the McRib sandwich is “among the most expensive individual items” on the company's menus, costing up to $7.89 at some locations.

The suit consists of 16 court claims, including fraudulent omission or concealment, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, fraud, breach of contract and the violation of state consumer protection laws in California, Illinois, New York and Washington, DC, according to the outlet.

What did McDonald's say?

The fast-food giant addressed the lawsuit in a statement to the outlet on Sunday, arguing that it “distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate.” “Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu,” the statement adds.

McDonald's further said that the McRib sandwich is “made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”