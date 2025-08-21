Mega Victreebel: Pokémon Legends Z-A confirms new Mega Evolution. Here's all you need to know

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed Mega Victreebel, one of 26 new Mega Evolutions debuting in Pokémon Legends Z-A, set to release on October 16, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The reveal follows days of speculation and an early leak from the official Pokémon Chinese account, which spoiled the surprise a day before the official trailer dropped, per Vice. Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Mega Victreebel(X/@Pokémon )

Official trailer shows darker side of Pokemon

According to another GameRant report, the two trailers were released to showcase Mega Victreebel. The first was a spooky teaser featuring two trainers exploring an abandoned house filled with strange purple markings. The second trailer gave fans their first look at gameplay with the new Mega Evolution in action.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle: Release date, price, Mega evolutions and more

The report added that Mega Victreebel’s design is significantly creepier than its original form. It appears as a swollen, menacing creature with vines coiled around its head and acid spilling from its mouth, creating an intimidating visual.

The official description read, “Introducing Mega Victreebel, the newly discovered Mega Evolution of the Flycatcher Pokémon! This massive Mega-Evolved Pokémon can deliver tackles with destructive force—and the sweet-smelling acid it produces can melt steel!”

How Mega Evolutions work in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends Z-A marked the return of Mega Evolution, a fan-favorite mechanic first introduced in Pokémon X and Y. However, this time it comes with features. According to early gameplay details, Mega Evolution will now be triggered by clicking the right stick and can be used multiple times per battle, unlike previous games, where it was limited to once per fight.

The game also brings back Poison damage outside of battle, a feature absent since Pokémon Black and White. Additionally, a new four-player battle mode called Z-A Battle Club has been unveiled, according to GameRant. Players will compete online to defeat as many opponents as possible within a three-minute time limit, with Mega Evolutions playing a key role.

All confirmed and leaked Mega Evolutions

There are 26 new Mega Evolutions coming to Pokémon Legends Z-A, including Mega Victreebel. According to reports, the list features new forms from areas like Johto, Unova, and Kalos in addition to fan favorites like Mega Dragonite, Mega Clefable, and Mega Greninja, the Vice report added.

Platforms and release information

On October 16, 2025, Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released globally on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Lumiose City, a redesigned Kalos region metropolis, will serve as the setting for the plot, the Game Rant report stated.

FAQs:

Q1: When will Pokémon Legends Z-A be released?

A: The game launches on October 16, 2025 for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Q2: How many new Mega Evolutions are in the game?

A: There are 26 new Mega Evolutions confirmed or rumored for the game.

Q3: What regions do the new Mega Pokémon come from?

A: The list includes Pokémon from Kanto, Johto, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar.

Q4: How does Mega Evolution work in Legends Z-A?

A: It can now be activated by pressing the right stick and used multiple times per battle.