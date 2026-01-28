US denies reentry to Meta scientist on 'genius visa' after his trip to China. His reaction

A Meta AI researcher has decided to move base to London after he was denied reentry to the United States — the country where he has spent the last seven years. Zifan Wang said in a social media post that the US refused to let him reenter after he visited his family in China. Zifan Wang was denied reentry to the US after a trip to China.

Wang had been living and working legally in the US on an O-1 visa, which is reserved for people of “extraordinary ability”.

Despite holding an O-1 visa — often dubbed the ‘genius visa’ — and having stellar professional credentials, including a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University, Wang was not allowed to reenter the US.

He vented his frustration in a social media post, announcing that he would be moving from the US to the UK.

From San Francisco to London “I am moving from SF to London! Looking forward to chatting with people here working on AI and AI safety,” Wang announced in a post shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“When I visited my family and friends in China last month, my O1 visa stamp for re-entrance was denied so it is not possible for me to return US immediately after my trip, which was unexpected and crazy. I have been studying and working in US prob like for 7 years,” said the Meta Research Scientist.