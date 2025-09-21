What is O-1 visa? Another route to the US for professionals amid H-1B fee hike anxiety

Amid global concern over Donald Trump’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee, skilled professionals and students across the world are exploring alternative pathways to work in the United States. One such option gaining attention is the O-1 visa, a non-immigrant visa for individuals with “extraordinary ability” in their respective fields. White House has clarified that the H-1B fee applies only to new applicants.(Representational Image)

H-1B visa fee rule

Trump’s executive action imposes a one-time $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visas, effective September 21. The fee is aimed at curbing what the administration calls “overuse” of the programme.

This measure triggered immediate anxiety across the globe. Companies including Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan advised their employees holding H-1B visas to remain in the US. They also asked H-1B holders who were currently outside the country to re-enter the US by September 21.

While the White House later clarified that the fee applies only to new applicants, the uncertainty led many skilled workerfs to explore alternatives. The O-1 visa is one such option for professionals seeking to continue working in the US without going through the H-1B programme.

What is O-1 visa?

The O-1 visa is primarily for individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary ability in their respective fields or hold a record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or TV industry, getting well recognised nationally or internationally, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The O-1 visa has two main categories:

O-1A, for individuals with extraordinary ability in science, education, business, or athletics.

O-1B, for those in the arts or with significant achievements in the motion picture or TV industry.

The visa is typically valid for up to three years, with the option for extension. There is no cap on an O-1 visa, and its approval rate is nearly 93%, which is significantly higher than the roughly 37% approval rate for H-1B visas.

What is EB-1A visa?

Another pathway for high-achieving individuals is the EB-1A visa, often called the “Einstein visa.” This category is for people with extraordinary ability who have received national or international acclaim, such as Pulitzer Prizes, Oscars, or Olympic medals.

As the H-1B fee rule takes effect from today, alternatives like the O-1 and EB-1A visas offer skilled professionals potential routes to work and settle in the US without facing the steep new fee.