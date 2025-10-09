Most stylish celebrity homes in US: From Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment to Drake’s LA mansion

Many famous stars live in homes that look like pieces of art. From ocean views to private theaters, these mansions have it all. Some homes are calm and classic, while others are big and modern. Each one shows the taste and lifestyle of the people who own it. From Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s $200 million Malibu estate to Taylor Swift’s charming Tudor-style house, these celebrity homes are some of the most stylish, expensive, and beautiful in the United States. Beyoncé’s Malibu mansion to Taylor Swift’s NYC retreat: Inside the most stylish celebrity homes in the US(Instagram/taylorswift)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé – $200 Million Malibu Mansion

In 2023, Jay-Z and Beyoncé set the bar high in California’s real estate market. They purchased a Malibu estate located in Paradise Cove for $200 million. The enormous, 40,000-square-foot house was built out of concrete and designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The estate sits upon a bluff, on a total of 8 acres with its own beach and infinity pool, as per Architectural Digest.

The Weeknd – $70 Million Bel-Air Property

The Weeknd bought a Bel-Air home for $70 million in 2021. This property extends up to 33,000 square feet and includes an indoor and outdoor pool, a recording studio for himself, a private theater, and a hammam. Before he bought this house, he had put up a sale of a different home, which was bought by Madonna, per the outlet.

Drake – $75 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

The $75 million property of Drake that is located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, is a mix of luxury and modern technology. It has an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a recording music studio, a basketball court, and many more luxury amenities, as per XXL Mag.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi – $70 million

Compound This seaside estate in Carpinteria, California, consists of two separate lots with access to a private beach, which the couple purchased for $70 million in 2022. They then sold the homes for $96 million as per AD.

Taylor Swift – Multiple homes

Taylor Swift owns a large historic home in Beverly Hills, which she bought in 2015 and is worth $25 million. The mansion has a classic design and is now a protected landmark. She also has several homes in New York’s Tribeca area, including penthouses and a townhouse that she combined to make one big, cozy living space, as per Page Six.

