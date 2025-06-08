Brawl erupts between concert goers at Beyoncé’s London show, second such incident in less than a month

Fight breaks out at Beyoncé's London show

In the video, just a few rows away from the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, two men wearing cowboy outfits were seen beating another person. A few of the audience members tried to stop them. The fight broke out as Beyoncé sang Why Don’t You Love Me.

The original video was shared with the words "imagine fighting in front of Beyoncé, like calm down (crying face emoji)" written on it. The clip on TikTok has been seen nearly 300,000 times since it was posted on Friday. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, the first night of the Cowboy Carter Tour‘s six-show stop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Beyoncé's Chicago show last month saw a fight too

However, this isn't the first time that a fight has taken place at one of Beyoncé’s concerts. In May, Beyoncé's concert in Chicago turned into a battleground as some concertgoers tried to push and shove other people and tear their clothes. Chairs were knocked down. A few people tried to stop the fight by pulling people away from each other.

More about Beyoncé's London show

In London, Beyoncé paid homage to Black contributions to country music in a nearly three-hour show. The Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit tour honours both Black performers, some of whom are featured on her Cowboy Carter album, and the venues known as the Chitlin Circuit, which provided safe spaces for Black performers in the shadows of the Jim Crow segregation period.

Beyonce, wearing an all-white bejewelled bodysuit with fringed chaps, opened Thursday night's show with American Requiem, which explores themes of saying "goodbye to what has been" – the deep-rooted talons of racism within country music – and finding a new way forward. She followed it up with a rendition of Blackbiird– a Beatles song that Paul McCartney said was inspired by the civil rights movement in the southern United States - featuring emerging Black women in country music.

On stage, Beyonce rode a mechanical bull and flew around the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in a car and giant horseshoe, belting out a medley of new and old songs across genres, uniting people from all ages and backgrounds. After finishing in London, the singer will perform three shows in Paris.

(With Reuters inputs)