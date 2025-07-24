NBA journo Taylor Rooks announces that she is married; Who is her husband?

NBA journalist Taylor Brooks announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she is married. The TNT sports broadcaster shared photos from her marriage, which was attended by the who's and who of NBA, including Saquan Barkley, Jack Harlow, Draymond Green and Donovan Mitchell. Singer Lala and Coco Jones, and many more were also in attendance. Taylor Rooks with her husband after their wedding. (Taylor Rooks on Instagram)

Sharing photos from the night of her wedding, Rooks wrote in the caption of the Instagram post: "What a night. This is love." The post had photos of the couple, the guests, their parents and the menu at the celebration.

Who Is Taylor Rook's Husband, Shane?

According to a photo of the menu from the wedding shared by Taylor Rooks on her Instagram post, her husband's name is Shane. Some reports claim that her husband's full name is Shane Fowler, but that remains unconfirmed. Notably, despite tagging all the celebrities who attended the wedding, Brooks did not tag her husband, perhaps indicating that she wants to keep his identity private.

Tributes Pour In For The Newlyweds

As soon as Taylor Rooks made the announcement, tributes poured in for the newlyweds. From fellow broadcasters to NBA players, everyone joined the chorus in congratulating Taylor Rooks and her husband, Shane.

ESPN football host Mina Kimes commented on Rook's post, saying: "Congratulations."

“Yassss. You look stunning,” CBS Sports reporter, Keiana Martin, said.

Singer Ruby Rose commented, “Congrats,” followed by four rose emoji.

Taylor Rook's past relationships

Taylor Rooks has maintained a largely private dating life, though she was publicly linked to Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams between 2018 and early 2019. She was also rumored to have dated NBA player Kendall Marshall and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., though neither was confirmed. In 2022, there was speculation about a connection with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.