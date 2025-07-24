Trisha Paytas baby theory: What is the viral trend about her kids? All you need to know

Social media personality Trisha Paytas, who has welcomed her third child with husband Moses Hacmon, has yet again landed herself into spotlight over the infamous 'reincarnation' theory on the internet. The baseless theory, which started in 2022, is gaining significant attention on social media platforms like TikTok and X, with one user stating that "every time someone dies Trisha Paytas gives birth". The person added that it was “not coincidental anymore.” Trisha Paytas with her third child, Aquaman(Instagram/trishapaytas)

Trisha Paytas baby theory: What is it?

Many on the internet have pointed out that Paytas' children are "reincarnated famous figures". Few big names linked to her children include Queen Elizabeth, Pope Francis, and Ozzy Osbourne.

It all started when Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022. Hours before her death, Paytas had shared with fans that she had gone into labor. Later on, she announced the arrival of her first child, Malibu Barbie.

According to People, Paytas' name gained significant attention on social media at that time as fans speculated that the late Queen could be reincarnated as her daughter.

Malibu Barbie was born on September 14, 2022.

More than a year after the birth of her first child, Paytas revealed in November 2023 that she and Hacmon were expecting their second child.

They welcomed their second daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon, on May 24 last year.

While the internet could not agree on a famous link initially, after Pope Francis died in April this year, some of her fans started speculating that his spirit might have transcended into Paytas' second daughter.

When Paytas shared in March that she was now pregnant with her third child, few social media users even suggested that Pope Francis could actually be the newest kid.

On July 22, Paytas said her family welcomed the newest member, son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, on July 12. Around the same time, Ozzy Osbourne's family announced that the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath died on July 22.

On Paytas' Instagram post about her third baby's announcement was soon flooded with conspiracy theories that Osbourne might have reincarnated as Aquaman.

"REST IN PEACE OZZY OSBOURNE WELCOME AQUAMAN," one person wrote in the comments section of the post, while another added, "Welcome back Ozzy Osbourne!"

For now, Paytas has not talked about the theory that relates her youngest child to Ozzy Osbourne.

FAQs

What is Trisha Paytas's new baby's name?

Her third child has been named Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

Did Trisha Paytas actually have her baby?

She announced the arrival of her third child on Instagram on July 22.

What is Trisha Paytas' 3rd baby's gender?

Paytas has welcomed a son with her husband. The couple is also parents to two daughters.