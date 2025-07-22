Tammy Slaton's massive transformation in new photos wows TikTok fans

On Sunday, July 21, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, Tammy Slaton, lit up TikTok with a series of new photos, showing off the results of her years-long weight-loss journey. Fans express pride in Tammy Slaton's transformation as she embraces a new chapter in her life.(Tammy Slaton/TikTok)

The 38-year-old poses confidently in black shapewear in one snapshot, her face glowing with joy. In another, she smiles sweetly while flashing a peace sign, dressed casually in a yellow tank top and jeans.

Fans hit an emotional chord with the new images

“Tammy you look absolutely amazing 🥹🥹 honestly so proud of you 👏👏👏❤️” one user wrote.

“I love your show soo much, i have been watching since day 1 and its soo incredible to see how far you have come. Keep slaying queen 😘,” another commented on his TikTok post.

Tammy Slaton’s 8-hour surgery removes 15 pounds of excess skin

Just last month, Slaton told People Magazine, “After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery.”

“I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was.”

“I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there,” she expressed.

“The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!”

The surgery, which took place on 18 January at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, was performed by Dr. J. Peter Rubin and lasted eight hours. Notably, over 15 pounds of excess skin were removed from Tammy’s chin, arms, and lower stomach.

“I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing. I ended up coming home from Pittsburgh, like, four days early,” she shared.