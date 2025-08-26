New study reveals deadliest selfie spot: India vs US, who takes the crown?

Across the globe, the desire to capture the perfect selfie for social media has claimed several lives. A law firm recently conducted a study to find out which country has the highest number of selfie-related deaths and injuries. According to the study, India topped the chart, followed closely by the US. The study named ten countries with the most selfie-related deaths and injuries. (Unsplash)

About the study

The Barber Law Firm looked into selfie-related incidents that killed someone or left them injured from March 2014 to May 2025, reported the New York Post. The study used reports published on Google News to include cases where someone died or was left injured while taking a selfie.

Which is the most dangerous country?

As per the study, as cited by the outlet, India has 42.1% of all selfie-related incidents globally. The study claimed there have been 271 selfie-induced incidents, including 214 deaths and 57 injuries, reported in India.

The researchers claim the high number of incidents is determined by various factors, such as easy access to risky environments like train tracks and cliffs, strong social media culture, and dense population.

How many people die in the US due to selfies?

Though the US is not leading the way, the pattern identified by the researchers is indeed worrying. The study, as per the outlet, claims that the US had a total of 45 incidents, including 37 deaths and 8 injuries.

Which country is third on the list?

With 18 deaths and 1 injury, Russia is in the third number on the list. Though significantly lower than India and the US, it is still concerning.

Pakistan, at number four, saw 16 self-related injuries, all of which resulted in deaths. Australia claimed the 5th position with 13 deaths and two injuries, a total of 15 selfie-related incidents.

Top 10 deadliest places in the world for selfies:

The list includes Indonesia, Kenya, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Brazil, in addition to the five countries mentioned above.

Reason behind the study:

“Our research highlights a troubling trend where the pursuit of social media validation is literally costing lives. The perfect photo simply isn’t worth the danger,” Kris Barber, Founder and Principal Attorney at The Barber Law Firm said in a statement, cited the New York Post.

Barber added, “There are always safer alternatives to capture beautiful moments without putting yourself at risk. No amount of likes or shares can justify endangering your life.”