New York's Times Square turns into open air yoga studio for International Yoga Day 2025 celebration

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York, in collaboration with Times Square, marked the 11th International Yoga Day with a vibrant and energising yoga session at the iconic Crossroads of the World – Times Square. The event drew participation from yoga enthusiasts, locals, and tourists alike, all coming together to celebrate India’s ancient gift to the world. A vibrant yoga session was held at Times Square by CGI New York to mark International Yoga Day.(X/@IndiainNewYork)

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of CGI New York wrote, "CGI New York, in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World – Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energising celebration of wellness and unity."

Photographs shared online showcased hundreds of participants performing yoga asanas in the middle of Times Square. Notably,actor Anupam Kher was also seen addressing the crowd from the stage, adding a touch of Indian cultural pride to the event.

Mass Yoga event in Visakhapatnam led by PM Modi

Back in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, performing yoga with a massive gathering as part of the nationwide observance. He was warmly received in the city on Friday evening by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Ministry of AYUSH reported that more than 3 lakh participants joined the Prime Minister at the main venue as part of the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative. The event was synchronised with yoga sessions at over 10 lakh locations across the country.

Weeks of preparations and collective participation

In the run-up to Yoga Day, government departments, schools, colleges, and community groups organised yoga camps, awareness drives, and competitions. These efforts aimed not only to celebrate the practice of yoga but also to reinforce its significance in daily life.

International Yoga Day 2025 has once again underscored India’s message to the world: that yoga is a powerful medium for promoting physical health, mental well-being, and global harmony in an increasingly stressed world.