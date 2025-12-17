NYC man sheds light on 'consequence of leaving $350K Google job', shares video

A former Google employee has shared a video recounting his journey after leaving the tech giant. In a video, he reflected on quitting his $350,000 salary for a life of travel and self-employment. The content creator who left his job at Google a few months ago. (X/@jimruitang)

“You lost nothing but gain experience and fond memories,” NYC-based content creator Jim Tang wrote. The video he posted opened with a text insert that read, “Consequence of leaving $350K Google job.”

Tang explains that he left his job at Google in June and reflects on how his life changed in the next few months. He recalls missing out on stock. He elaborates, “I gave up $200,000 by this point. I quit my job at Google in around June and it is currently December. With how much the stock [Google] blew up, it would have been closer to $400,000. So half of that is about $200,000. That’s about the opportunity cost.”

Answering if leaving his job was worth it, Tang continues, “Is it worth it? I couldn’t have ever imagined being this person who’s just like travel all these different countries, started posting myself online. As somebody who used to have like social anxiety, I never knew it was possible to make money outside of a job.” He adds that now he earns his living in a variety of ways.

He shares that if he were unemployed tomorrow, he might regret quitting his job. However, to this day, he has never regretted his decision. “I have not ever regretted taking the bet on myself and quitting Google.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Even though you lost $200k, I honestly think the experience you gained over the past six months and stepping out of your comfort zone were priceless. Stay true to yourself. You’re doing great, bro.” Another commented, “I feel exactly the same. best decision of my life, despite this new creator's life not magically solving all my problems.”

A third commented, “Bet on yourself. always. You've figured out how to generate revenue on your own. You’ll never go back. Congrats, my dude!” A fourth wrote, “You lost nothing but gained experience and fond memories.”