Google techie advises candidates to smile when nervous during interviews, tweets why

A software developer at Google recently shared an story illustrating how a candidate's positive attitude and demeanour elevated a technical interview experience. She recalled how, during an interview, she was impressed by a candidate's “big smile and bubbly nature”. The Google techie shared a post about smiling during an interview on X. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Interviewed this guy, super bubbly and bright. Had the biggest smile. He's like yeah this is the brute force approach but I guess you want better and smiled. He made a minor mistake in code and I hinted, and he said yeah that's the kind of mistake you make when you're nervous,” the techie wrote on X.

The techie continued, “He aced the interview and did all the follow-ups. Folks, smile even when you're nervous. It makes interviews less scary and more fun. Also leaves a lasting impression on the interviewer. Fake a smile if you can't actually smile.”

How did social media react?

Agreeing, an individual posted, “Actually, smiling when you’re nervous is a survival mechanism that is very common. It’s a way to send out the message that you are friendly and in no way a threat to the person or people around you.” Another added, “This is literally how I landed my job guys, this works.”

A third commented, “This is one of the more wholesome interview stories I've read.” A fourth wrote, “Job interviews are at least 50% about coming across as likeable and being someone who is easy to work with.” A few reacted to the post using GIFs.

In a separate incident, Harit Nagpal, the MD and CEO of Tata Play Ltd, revealed that there was one question he always asked candidates, and their answers helped him judge whether they were suitable for the role.

He said he always starts by asking candidates, “Did you have any trouble getting here?”

"The ones who listed potholes, traffic jam, rain, etc. lost me at the beginning itself. The ones who laughed away these factors and narrated an interesting incident, became my colleagues," he continued, adding, “Competitors, economy, regulation, weather, etc. are not in our control. You can allow them to consume you or take them in your stride and find the way forward. Smiling often helps.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)