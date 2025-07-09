NYC mayor Eric Adams' ‘get ready with me’ video sparks outrage as viewers catch time lie

New York City mayor Eric Adams' attempt to show his morning routine online sparked criticism from his constituents, who labelled his video "out of touch" and "unnecessary." Filming a 'get ready with me'-style video to give the public a sneak peek into his daily routine, the mayor began his morning at 8 AM with a shave and some ironing before getting dressed. Filming a 'get ready with me'-style video to give the public a sneak peek into his daily routine, the mayor began his morning at 8 AM (Instagram/ericadamsfornyc)

Around an hour later, the vegan politician walked down to his kitchen to make himself a breakfast smoothie with berries and avocado. He then headed to his office at City Hall.

Take a look at the video here:

New Yorkers not impressed

However, his attempt to connect with people backfired as many called him out for ignoring the real issues faced by New Yorkers. "Not our Mayor doing a 'Get Ready With Me' while we're fighting for our lives in these expensive NYC streets,' one of them wrote.

"You do everything but your job. It's wild someone thought this was a good idea," added another.

Another reason Adams was called out was for allegedly lying about his video's timeline. When his video claimed it was 9 AM, a clock behind him showed the time as 11 AM.

'At the 8:37 mark, the clock on the wall says 10:55. Lying,' wrote one user.

'I'm dying. The clock says 11, but he's saying it's 8:30 AM," he added.

In September last year, Eric Adams made history as the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal charges, after being indicted on five counts, including bribery and fraud.

Prosecutors accused him of accepting lavish perks like flight upgrades and luxury penthouse stays, allegedly offered by Turkish officials seeking to sway his decisions. In addition, he was said to have received more than $100,000 in illegal campaign donations.