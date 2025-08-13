Optical illusion challenge: Can you make this cat spin in the opposite direction just by looking at it?

Optical illusion challenges have taken over the internet, testing how easily our eyes and brains can be fooled. From shifting shapes to colour-changing images, these puzzles spark conversations, entertain millions, and sometimes even reveal surprising details about how our minds work. This tricky optical illusion challenges your brain to reverse a cat’s spin.(@iamprague/Instagram)

Optical illusion challenges are always fun to try, and here’s one that’s really playing tricks on people’s minds.

In this optical illusion, a black silhouette of a cat appears to be spinning smoothly in one direction. But if you look at it in a certain way, you can make it spin the other way instead.

This optical illusion was shared by @iamprague on Instagram, with the caption, “Can you make it spin the other way? Your brain actually gets to decide!”

Check out the optical illusion here:

The optical illusion features a black silhouette of a cat that appears to spin endlessly in one direction, but the real trick is that the motion can be seen either clockwise or anti-clockwise depending on how your brain interprets it.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

Social media users' reactions to the spinning cat illusion have been a mix of amazement, frustration, and friendly competition. Some viewers claim they can switch the cat’s direction in seconds, while others insist it’s stuck spinning one way no matter how hard they try.

One of the users, Lance Frisbee, commented, “It’s difficult to perspective shift while staring at it. But try closing your eyes and telling your brain that you expect to see a cat spinning either clockwise or counter-clockwise.”

A second user, Rowan M, commented, “The only way I can switch its direction is by looking away/closing my eyes and picturing that shape spinning the other way.”

Another user, Melis, commented, “If you focus on the tail and blur your eyes, you can change direction.”

This optical illusion is a playful reminder of how our brains shape what we see.