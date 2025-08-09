Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 can spot the hidden cat in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are getting more and more popular every day. Many people now consider these brain teasers to be a great pastime. Recently, an optical illusion took Reddit by storm. Players need to find a cat hidden somewhere among wild flowers, plants, and weeds. Only people with 20/20 vision can spot it in no more than 10 seconds Optical illusion: The cat is cleverly camouflaged among the bushes.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Let the cat out of the bush

At first glance, the image comprises wild plants, flowers, weeds, and bushes. However, a cat is somewhere subtly hidden among the weeds. The challenge is to locate the cat within 10 seconds. The viral optical illusion was initially uploaded on Reddit by a user named Femboy-Frog. See the Reddit post here.

The image plays on the brain’s ability to anticipate patterns. The bushes, the flowers and the weeds make for an image that seems to be a sea of green. Looking for minute differences in the photo can be a tough task if there is a time limit involved.

Optical illusion: Answer

For many people, it can be difficult to spot the cat in the maze of weeds, bushes and flowers. However, with a bit of concentration, you can locate it. The cat is hiding in the bottom right quarter of the image. If you focus, you can spot the face and ears of the feline just behind the slanting weeds.

One user wrote that the cat was in the “bottom third of the bottom right corner. black ears, white face, just below the light green leaf on the 7 leaf stem (pointing between his eyes).”

Challenges like this are vital for improving your cognitive ability. By practicing such optical illusions daily, you can give your memory and focus a boost.

FAQs

Where is the cat in the viral optical illusion?

The cat is in the bottom right quarter of the image.

Why is it so difficult for people to find the cat in this optical illusion?

The wild plants and wild flowers camouflage the cat so well, making it tough for many people to locate the cat in this optical illusion.

How do optical illusions help our cognitive agility?

Besides patience, optical illusions teach us to look past distractions.