Oracle mass layoffs: All about the severance package offered to the laid-off US employees

Oracle has started laying off thousands of employees, according to a CNBC report. This decision reportedly stemmed from the software maker’s aggressive push to increase spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Oracle’s mass layoffs came amid its push for AI infrastructure. (REUTERS)

The company's termination email to its affected employees stated that their positions had been eliminated and that it was their last working day.

Also Read: Oracle employee with cancer laid off via email after 20 years at company: 'Not even a phone call'

About the severance package: According to documents viewed by Business Insider, the laid-off employees in the USA will receive four weeks' base salary, plus one week of severance for each additional year of employment. However, that number goes up to 26 weeks.

Oracle has followed other major tech firms in issuing severance after layoffs, but its packages are being described as modest compared to the more substantial amounts paid out by Block (in 2026) or Meta (in 2025).

The severance package offered by Block, Jack Dorsey’s company that laid off nearly half of its employees, provided 20 weeks of salary, plus one additional week per year of tenure. The affected employees were informed that they would get a $5,000 stipend, their work device, and six months of healthcare.

Business Insider reported that people familiar with the matter said that, after layoffs in 2025, Meta offered 16 weeks of pay and an additional 2 weeks of severance for every year of service. In addition, Mark Zuckerberg’s company also gave six months of health insurance coverage.

What did Oracle email to its affected employees? Oracle employees received the news of the layoff early Tuesday morning. Many of those affected took to social media, claiming they were blindsided by the news.

Oracle's full layoff email: “We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us. After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.”

It continued, “Immediate Action Required To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address. Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements. Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself) any Oracle confidential information.”

Also Read: As Oracle lays off employees globally, here’s the email it sent to impacted staff: 'Today is your last working day'

It added, “Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page or at (888) 404-2494. Oracle Leadership.”