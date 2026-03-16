Oscars 2026 venue littered with trash after ceremony, inside pic sparks backlash: 'Money can’t buy class'

The photo shows rows of seats inside the Dolby Theatre covered with empty water bottles, snack packets, food wrappers and other debris scattered across the floor and seats. The image appeared to capture the venue after celebrities and guests had exited the hall following the awards ceremony.

The image was shared by Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, shortly after the ceremony ended on Sunday night. Posting the photo on X, Neglia captioned it, “Clean up on aisle ALL.”

A photo showing the messy aftermath inside the Dolby Theatre following the 2026 Oscars ceremony has gone viral on social media, sparking criticism from users who questioned the behaviour of guests at Hollywood’s biggest night.

How did social media react? The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, racking up more than 4.1 million views. Many social media users criticised the behaviour seen in the photo, with some pointing out that several Hollywood figures often speak publicly about environmental awareness and sustainability.

“Save the mountains, keep them clean, blah blah blah… but look at the mess they leave. Nobody’s buying it anymore. As the saying goes: A lion is revealed by where it lies,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Classic example of money can’t buy class.”

Several users also questioned why attendees did not carry their trash with them while leaving the venue. “Is it a forgotten art to simply take your trash with you as you leave? You’re leaving anyway, just walk out with your stuff,” another user said.

Others suggested that the situation might also reflect logistical issues inside the venue. “The Oscars may have been glamorous, but the aftermath shows a major planning oversight: not a single waste station in sight! With thousands of guests enjoying food and drinks, accessible bins in each aisle would have made ‘Clean up on aisle ALL’ a non-issue. Sometimes, the little logistics make the biggest difference,” one comment read.

“And these are the people who have the nerve to preach to us while on their high horse during acceptance speeches,” remarked one user.