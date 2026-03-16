Oscars 2026 venue littered with trash after ceremony, inside pic sparks backlash: 'Money can’t buy class'
A viral photo from inside the Dolby Theatre after the 2026 Oscars has sparked backlash online.
A photo showing the messy aftermath inside the Dolby Theatre following the 2026 Oscars ceremony has gone viral on social media, sparking criticism from users who questioned the behaviour of guests at Hollywood’s biggest night.
The image was shared by Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, shortly after the ceremony ended on Sunday night. Posting the photo on X, Neglia captioned it, “Clean up on aisle ALL.”
The photo shows rows of seats inside the Dolby Theatre covered with empty water bottles, snack packets, food wrappers and other debris scattered across the floor and seats. The image appeared to capture the venue after celebrities and guests had exited the hall following the awards ceremony.
Take a look below:
How did social media react?
The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, racking up more than 4.1 million views. Many social media users criticised the behaviour seen in the photo, with some pointing out that several Hollywood figures often speak publicly about environmental awareness and sustainability.
“Save the mountains, keep them clean, blah blah blah… but look at the mess they leave. Nobody’s buying it anymore. As the saying goes: A lion is revealed by where it lies,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “Classic example of money can’t buy class.”
Several users also questioned why attendees did not carry their trash with them while leaving the venue. “Is it a forgotten art to simply take your trash with you as you leave? You’re leaving anyway, just walk out with your stuff,” another user said.
Others suggested that the situation might also reflect logistical issues inside the venue. “The Oscars may have been glamorous, but the aftermath shows a major planning oversight: not a single waste station in sight! With thousands of guests enjoying food and drinks, accessible bins in each aisle would have made ‘Clean up on aisle ALL’ a non-issue. Sometimes, the little logistics make the biggest difference,” one comment read.
“And these are the people who have the nerve to preach to us while on their high horse during acceptance speeches,” remarked one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More