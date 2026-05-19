Pakistani-origin founder takes over San Francisco theatre to screen 3 Idiots for anyone needing inspiration

Highlighting the universal appeal of cinema, a San Francisco-based founder recently announced on social media that he has rented a 250-seat theatre in the city. His goal? To host a special screening of the iconic 2009 Indian film, 3 Idiots. The announcement has sparked a wave of nostalgic reactions online, with internet users worldwide recalling when they first watched the film or how much they enjoyed it. Pakistani-origin founder Farza Majeed. (X/@FarzaTV)

“I rented out a 250-seat theatre in SF to screen one of the best movies ever: 3 Idiots,” Pakistani-origin founder Farza Majeed, whose LinkedIn says he’s based in San Francisco, wrote on X.

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He continued, “​It's a beautiful film set in India about 3 friends trying to figure out wtf to do with their lives. If you're in a rut, need some inspo, or just want a laugh, come watch.”

In a follow-up tweet, he posted, “The screening will be Sunday May 24 at Marina Theater in SF. 1 ticket per person. It will have subtitles. If you've never seen it, I highly recommend it.”

As per the link Majeed provided, the screening will take place at Marina Theater between 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM PDT on May 24. The tickets are priced at $10.00.