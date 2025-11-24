Passenger's meltdown at Denver airport goes viral as she demands staff to be fired: 'How dare you treat me this way?’

A video of a woman screaming at a Southwest Airlines employee at Denver International Airport has gone viral on TikTok. The clip, shared by user Taylor Graboyes, shows the unidentified young woman in tears as she argues with a gate agent after claiming she was not allowed to board her flight. The woman was reportedly removed from the flight later.(TikTok/@unacceptabletay)

At the start of the video, the woman is heard shouting at fellow passengers, “Do you feel safe?” before turning to the Southwest employee and yelling, “How dare you treat me this way?” She also demanded answers, asking, “Who are you? Why is our plane late? Why are we not boarding?”

At one point, the woman also threatened to sue the airline employee and implied she would have them fired. “This is not okay!” she continued.

Watch the video here.

According to a report by People magazine, the woman was later removed from the flight, but it remains unclear whether her removal was due to her outburst or routine overbooking.

At the end of the video, two airport security officers are seen approaching the woman as other passengers in the terminal can be heard cheering. Text over the clip read, “the cops took her away lmao.”

Speaking to People magazine, the original poster said that the woman later checked on the gate agent and found that “she had tears in her eyes”. “I felt so bad,” she added.

“She became extremely upset about the boarding process not going quick enough and started yelling at the staff," the poster told the outlet.

She added, "She then got pulled out of line and screamed at them and around the gate for a long time. The employees handled it calmly until security escorted her away. It was just quite a chaotic moment to experience.”

How did social media react?

Since being shared, the TikTok video has amassed more than 2 million views and over 5,600 comments.

Reacting the video, one user wrote, “Has this lady never experienced a delay of ANY sort?”

Another said, “The airport is the last place I’m letting my demons loose. You gotta keep yourself off the no fly list mama.”

“Why do people harass the gate agents like any delays or cancellations are their fault?” a third user added.