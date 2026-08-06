Patrick Clancy 'changed shoes'? Viral theory sparks blame game amid Lindsay Clancy trial; ‘had a mistress…he did it’

A theory that Patrick Clancy may have ‘changed his shoes’ has gone viral amid the Lindsay Clancy trial. The ex-husband of the woman who killed their three children has since remarried and lives in Manhattan.

Former husband of Lindsay Clancy, Patrick Clancy, leaves the Plymouth Superior courthouse after testifying, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Patrick tied the knot with Dr Rachel Danis in April 2026. He moved to New York after the tragedy involving his family in January 2023. As per reports, Patrick was in a relationship with Rachel by February 2024.

Focus on Patrick has come after he testified in his ex-wife's trial about her ‘spiral’ after their third child was born. Many people on X have made allegations about Patrick given his relationship with Rachel. To be sure, these allegations come from unverified sources. Authorities have squarely convicted Lindsay for strangling the children and she's the one on trial.

Also Read | Patrick Clancy net worth: Microsoft salary, earnings in focus amid Lindsay Clancy murder trial

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, these allegations have sparked interest in Patrick's movement and now alleged photos of CCTV footage have been shared online claiming that Patrick ‘changed shoes’. The footage is reportedly from a CVS outlet. Patrick Clancy ‘changed shoes’? Viral theory spreads {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, these allegations have sparked interest in Patrick's movement and now alleged photos of CCTV footage have been shared online claiming that Patrick ‘changed shoes’. The footage is reportedly from a CVS outlet. Patrick Clancy ‘changed shoes’? Viral theory spreads {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The post mentioned “Patrick Clancy said he went to CVS to pick up medicine and then went to pick up the food takeout order and then went directly home to find Lindsay and the kids.”

It added “So when (and why) did he change his shoes? Top photos CVS; bottom at the restaurant getting their takeout.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another asked “Another detail in the Lindsay Clancy case has left me with questions…Why did Patrick change coats and shoes between going to CVS and picking up the food? According to his testimony, CVS was only about a 3-minute drive from the house. So I’m wondering…when and where did the change happen. Asking questions doesn’t mean having all the answers. It means looking at the information available and trying to understand the full picture. What are your thoughts?”. However, these claims could not be independently verified and have not been raised at Lindsay's trial.

Patrick Clancy ‘mistress’ allegations spread

While neither the defense nor the prosecution has raised the issue of Patrick's apparent change of shoes, several allegations have been made on social media. Notably, these are from unverified profiles and come without any substantiation. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of these claims.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One person wrote “I truly believe he framed his wife. That lady was a nurse so she could have easily killed herself. That man was always in New York to visit his mistress and the fact that they’re already married. Guilty!”. Another added “I just found out the husband in the Lindsay Clancy trial had a mistress who he married 4 months after finding his 3 kids dead??? He did it.”

Yet another said “Patrick Clancy left home to be with his mistress, formed a plan or enjoyed it so much that had to eliminate his family when he came back”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To be sure, authorities do not consider Patrick had anything to do with the children's death. Amid the wild speculations about Patrick, one person tried to calm things down by sharing something concrete about Lindsay's actions.

“To those of you spending too much time on TikTok who have convinced yourself Patrick Clancy really committed the murders and framed Lindsay, here's how she describes it, in her own words, in her civil complaint,” they wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}