Prince Harry playfully jokes about Meghan Markle's cooking on her Netflix special: ‘I can feel it…’

Prince Harry playfully roasted Meghan Markle's cooking during her Netflix show's special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on the holiday-themed episode on Wednesday.

Prince Harry playfully roasts Meghan Markle's cooking on her Netflix special

As the Duchess of Sussex and Colicchio cooked the dish, Prince Harry walked in, saying, “Hi, guys, I smell gumbo,” before kissing his wife. As he tasted the stew, which is popular among the US Gulf Coast community, the 41-year-old explained, “Gumbo, for me, is one of my favourites. Especially her mom’s, but before the fish goes in.”

Markle then said that her mother, Doria Ragland, always “saves a portion on the side” for Prince Harry. “My mom does the turkey sausage for you, so this one has more kick to it,” she told her husband, warning him of the andouille sausage in her recipe.

The 44-year-old further told Prince Harry, “I'll give you a little towel,” because the heat of the dish would make him “sweat.” He responded with a simple remark - “wonderful.” However, he was visibly taken aback by the spice level as he cleared his throat.

Prince Harry sniffled and said, “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now.” “It is delicious. I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close,” he told Markle, leaving her shocked.

The duchess stared at him and exclaimed, “What? Oh my God!” “My mom will love you for that. What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law,” she added before kissing him. Markle closed the segment after thanking Colicchio.