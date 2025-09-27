Rare glimpse into Google’s birthday bash: Bengaluru employee shares behind-the-scenes look

Google turned 27, and the company marked the special occasion with a throwback surprise for its users on its homepage, showcasing its “first ever” 1998 logo. Have you wondered how the tech company's employees celebrate the memorable occasion? A woman whose LinkedIn profile says she works at Google Bengaluru shared glimpses from a party on campus. An employee at Google Bengaluru campus shared pictures from the company’s birthday bash. (LinkedIn/Keerthana M)

“Happy Birthday, Google! Yesterday, we celebrated another year of Google’s journey - officially marked on September 27th each year. This year, Google turned 27 years old - that’s over 236,000 hours (and counting!) of shaping the way the world searches, connects, and innovates,” Keerthana M who joined Google about six months ago as a project management apprentice posted on LinkedIn.

How was the celebration at the Bengaluru office?

“At our Bangalore office, the birthday vibes were unmatched - the café was lit up with incredible food, TGIT energy flowing all around, and of course, the cake (because what’s a birthday without cake?). It truly felt like being part of something much larger than yourself,” she added.

Keerthana M further shared a few realisations she had while she “soaked in the celebrations.”

“What would the world look like without Google? No instant answers, no YouTube tutorials, no Maps guiding us, no Gmail threads holding our work together, no Docs where collaboration thrives. Hard to even imagine, right? Here’s to Google - for being the search engine, the workplace, and the community that continues to inspire billions of people every single day.”

A LinkedIn post by a Google employee. (LinkedIn/Keerthana M)

She concluded her post with a series of pictures showcasing the celebrations.

A Google employee's LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Keerthana M)

An individual, reacting to Keerthana’s post, wrote, “Happy Birthday, Google! Thanks for sharing, Keerthana M. It's amazing to see 27 years of innovation shaping how we search, connect, and collaborate. For me, I honestly can’t imagine life without Gmail. It keeps me connected and organised every single day!”

Another added, “Happy Birthday, Google! I can't imagine my life without Google Maps. It helps me to go everywhere without anyone's help! Thanks for making life easier!” A third posted, “Keerthana, celebrating 27 years of shaping the world's knowledge is incredible. I know the product I can't live without... it starts with G and ends with L.”