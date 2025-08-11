Robert 'Bob' Vogel arrested: World champion shooter in custody on child pornography charges

Robert G Vogel, a former World Champion shooter, was arrested on six counts of child pornography charges, the Auglaize County Sheriff’s office announced. Vogel, 43, of St. Marys, Ohio, was taken into custody on Friday, August 8, his arrest records showed. Robert 'Bob' Vogel.(robert.g.vogel/Instagram)

Vogel has been ten in on a series of serious felony charges involving minors, obscene materials, and other offenses. He remains in custody at the Auglaize County Jail with no bond set for any of the charges.

Robert Bob Vogel, a professional marksman, if the only law enforcement officer to have won both World and National Championships in the practical pistol disciplines of IPSC, USPSA, and IDPA. With over more than a decade in law enforcement, he served as a street cop, SWAT team member, and firearms instructor for both his department and the SWAT team.

Charges Against Robert 'Bob' Vogel

Robert Gordon Vogel has been charged in Ohio in six counts for his involvement in child pornography production, his arrest records state. Here are all the charges against him explained:

Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor – Produce Materials

Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor – Produce, Create, Direct Obscene Performance

Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor – Buy, Procure, Possess Obscene Material.

Disrupting Public Service – Mass Communications Service

Offenses Involving Underage Persons – Sell to/Purchase alcohol for minors (Two counts.)

His court appearance in due in the coming days.