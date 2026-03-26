Salesforce is not giving pay hikes to its highest-level employees this year. What they'll get instead
Salesforce will not be giving raises this year to employees at the director level and above.
Salesforce will not be giving raises this year to employees at the director level and above. A recent email from the company’s human-resources team informed employees of the development. “We have decided to focus merit increases at the Senior Manager level (grade 8) and below,” the email said.
Employees will get more information about their compensation during performance reviews that begin at the end of March.
No salary hikes at Salesforce
The San Francisco-headquartered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company will increase stock and bonus pools for certain employees instead of handing out direct hikes at the top level.
For upper-level employees, the company is increasing stock and bonus pools for its “highest performing individuals,” describing it as an “investment in performance and long-term growth.”
(Also read: Indian-origin founder shares ‘cold email’ he sent to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff 21 years ago: ‘It changed my life’)
The email, reviewed and reported by Business Insider, said that 10% more directors and senior directors are receiving stock grants. It also announced that the average stock grant has increased, and 80% of directors and senior directors rated “highly successful” or “exceptional” will get grants 20% to 40% larger.
Regarding bonuses, the email stated that the pool “is funded at 103%.” Most eligible directors and senior directors received 100% or more of their bonus, and those with the top performance ratings were granted between 115% and 140%.
Is AI to blame?
The Business Insider report noted that Salesforce stock is down 37% over the past year. The downturn was attributed by some to the AI revolution and fears of artificial intelligence taking over entry-level tech jobs.
However, CEO Marc Benioff earlier sought to downplay AI’s threat to SaaS companies. Last month, at the company’s Q4 earnings call, he said, “"If there is a 'SaaSpocalypse', it may be eaten by the 'SaaS-quatch' because there are a lot of companies using a lot of SaaS because it just got better with agents.”
The CEO of Epic Games, which laid off 1,000 employees this week, also refused to blame AI. Instead, Tim Sweeney put the blame on slowing demand for Fortnite.
(Also read: Fortnite maker lays off 1,000 employees. Read Epic Games CEO’s full memo)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More