Sam Altman alleges Elon Musk uses X to damage people he ‘doesn’t like’

Sam Altman has hit out at Elon Musk after the world’s richest man accused Apple of skewing App Store rankings in favour of OpenAI. Altman claimed that Musk allegedly manipulates X to harm his competitors. Sam Altman and Elon Musk’s feud on X has sparked chatter. (Reuters)

How did the recent feud start?

It all started with a post by Musk, in which he claimed that Apple is manipulating store rankings to ensure that OpenAI always has the number one spot. “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation.”

Elon Musk threatened legal action in the following line: “xAI will take immediate legal action.”

Sam Altman retweeted the share and wrote, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.”

What did social media say?

This war of words between Sam Altman and Elon Musk has prompted people to post varied reactions. While some chose their sides, others discussed the use of AI in general.

An individual expressed, “Who's going to tell Elon that GTP5 is 10X better than Grok?” Another commented, “This wouldn’t surprise me at all. Rock n roll, Elon!”

A third remarked, “Is it me? I feel like Grok always treats Android as 2nd class compared to Apple.” A fourth wrote, “Lol, how is this where we’ve arrived… all the people controlling our data suing each other over who gets more access to our data… for free.”

This is not the first time that Elon Musk and Sam Altman have publicly slammed each other. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but eventually parted ways, has been in a constant feud with the company since launching his own AI company, xAI.