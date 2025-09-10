Samsung takes brutal dig at Apple amid iPhone 17 debut: ‘I can’t believe this is still relevant’

Social media has been abuzz since Apple debuted iPhone 17 at “Awe Dropping” on September 9, 2025. Amid the sea of posts, Samsung has taken a dig at Apple while resharing a veiled roast from 2022. Samsung retweeted a post from 2022 on X amid Apple’s iPhone 17 debut. (Unsplash, Apple)

“#iCant believe this is still relevant,” Samsung Mobile US X profile tweeted. The post quoted a tweet from 2022 that said, “Let us know it when it folds.” The tweets refer to the company’s foldable phones, a technology Apple has not introduced in its devices.

The company has also reacted to other posts about Apple’s launch. In an X post, it reacted to a post by American YouTuber Marques Brownlee and wrote, “Actual innovation > hype #iCant.”

The company has been using “#iCant” in all its recent posts related to the Apple launch.

What did social media say?

While Apple fans were quick to defend the company, a few chose the route of hilarity while replying to the tweet. A few slammed Samsung instead.

An individual posted, “Stay relevant for the next decade.” Another remarked, “Even we can’t believe that how folding phones are relevant.”

A third posted, “Apple will forever be better than you guys.” A fourth wrote, “Remember when y’all said u wouldn’t remove headphone jacks where they at?”

What’s new in iPhone 17?

“iPhone 17 is a big upgrade with powerful features that make iPhone even more useful in your day-to-day life, from the bigger and brighter ProMotion display with 3x better scratch resistance, to all-day battery life with faster charging, the A19 chip for powerful performance, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, and the innovative Center Stage front camera — our best front camera yet,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance said in a statement.

“iPhone 17 is a fantastic choice for customers looking for the latest features and the confidence in knowing their iPhone is built to last.”

What did Apple unveil at the 2025 event?

At Apple's 'Awe Dropping Event' 2025, the company introduced the next generation of iPhone - iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and the all-new iPhone Air. In addition, the company unveiled AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.