September 2025 key dates: Federal holidays, cultural observances, astronomical events

September is here, and kids are back in school. Pumpkin-flavored drinks are arriving in cafes as fall creeps in. The Labor Day weekend is here with several deals and discounts. USA Today notes that the U.S. has 12 federal holidays this year, spread across 11 days. Later, Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day both fall on Monday, October 13. Check out all important dates and holidays for September. September 2025 calendar(Representative image/Unsplash)

September 2025 calendar

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Monday, September 15, and runs until mid-October. Schools, museums, and community groups will host events. Talks, exhibits, celebrations. It is meant to highlight Hispanic culture and history.

Religious holidays also appear throughout the month. Mawlid al-Nabi starts the evening of September 3 and ends on September 4. Nayrouz falls on September 11. Mabon is September 22, tied to the autumn equinox. Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on September 22 and ends on September 24. Durga Puja runs from September 28 into early October. Families gather. Communities observe rituals. Events happen in homes and public spaces.

Other important dates:

Patriot Day, remembering September 11, is Thursday, September 11. Constitution Day is September 17. International Day of Peace comes Sunday, September 21. The autumnal equinox is Monday, September 22. Days are getting shorter. Temperatures are cooling. Leaves start turning.

Celestial events

Astronomy fans get some highlights too. The full Harvest Moon rises Sunday, September 7. There is a total lunar eclipse that night, though it will not be visible in the U.S. New moon on Sunday, September 21. Partial solar eclipse on the same day, also not visible domestically, USA Today says.

Quirky and unofficial holidays

September also has odd, unofficial holidays. September 5 is National Lazy Mom’s Day. That same day also has National Be Late for Something Day and National Cheese Pizza Day. Star Trek Day falls on September 8. National Bald is Beautiful Day, September 13. Talk Like a Pirate Day, September 19.

So September has a little of everything. Federal holidays, religious observances, seasonal changes, and quirky days. A month to notice the world turning toward fall.

FAQs

When is Labor Day in 2025?

Labor Day is on Monday, September 4, 2025.

When does Hispanic Heritage Month start and end?

It begins on Monday, September 15, 2025, and continues until mid-October.

What are some religious holidays in September 2025?

Mawlid al-Nabi (September 3–4), Nayrouz (September 11), Mabon (September 22), Rosh Hashanah (September 22–24), and Durga Puja (September 28–October 2).

When is the Harvest Moon in September 2025?

The full Harvest Moon rises on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

What are some quirky or unofficial holidays in September 2025?

National Lazy Mom’s Day, National Be Late for Something Day, National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), Star Trek Day (September 8), National Bald is Beautiful Day (September 13), and Talk Like a Pirate Day (September 19).