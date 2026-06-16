'Should I return to India?': Man weighs 28 LPA Bengaluru job offer against $60,000 US salary

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked a discussion online after sharing that he is confused between staying in the US for his current job or returning to India for a ₹28 lakh per annum offer in Bengaluru.

An Indian man was confused about moving back to Bengaluru after receiving a ₹28 LPA job offer. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the man said he had moved to the US for his master’s degree and recently secured a job after a year-long struggle. However, just four months into the role, he received an offer from India that has left him unsure about his next step.

“Hi, I’m in a very confusing state here. I came to the US for masters. I’ve recently got a job 4 months ago, after a struggle of 1 year. Right now, I got a offer from India for 28 LPA in Bangalore. My H1-B got picked this year and still needs to be processed. I got my STEM OPT visa valid until July 2026,” he wrote.

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In his post, the man said that returning to India had always been part of his long-term plan, especially because he felt it would be easier to make the move while he was still unmarried.

“It was always my plan to go back to India after my STEM OPT visa expires, as it is easier to make the move as a bachelor than getting married and make the move at a later stage. I’m an only son, and I’d like to be with my parents and take care of my parents as they are getting older,” he added.

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He further clarified that his concern was not only financial but also personal. “I want to emphasize the need of taking care of my parents. I am bit afraid of getting stuck in the H1-B loop and not being able to be there for them when it is absolutely necessary,” he wrote.

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The Reddit post was shared with the title, “Return to India with 28 LPA in Bangalore, or stay in the US with $60K per year?”

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Take a look here at the post:

Reddit users react

The post drew several reactions from Reddit users, with many sharing practical and emotional advice. One user wrote, “If your heart is already set on going back for your parents, then 28 LPA in Bengaluru is not a bad offer at all.”

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Another said, “$60K in the US is not a lot, especially after taxes, rent and living expenses. Compare your savings, not just the salary.”

A third user commented, “Being an only son changes the equation. Money can be earned anywhere, but time with ageing parents does not come back.”

One user said, “The H1-B loop is real. If you are already anxious about it, think carefully before committing more years to the US.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)