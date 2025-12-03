Silicon Valley techie admits using blonde woman's photo as profile pic to score party invites

A Silicon Valley software engineer has revealed that he used a picture of a blonde woman as his profile pic to score party invites. Ali Shobeiri, a member of the technical staff at AI startup Perplexity, said that having a woman’s picture helped him get more party invites. Ali Shobeiri reveals he used a woman's picture to score party invites in San Francisco

He made this revelation while responding to an X user who changed his profile picture to that of a woman in a social experiment to see if it would get him more followers.

Silicon Valley techie poses as blonde woman

Ali Shobeiri is an Iranian man who grew up in Canada. He later moved to the United States, working at companies like Apple and Microsoft before joining Perplexity.

In his X post, Shobeiri revealed that he would use a blonde woman’s photo as his profile pic on the Partiful app. Partiful is an event-planning app that lets users create invite pages and share them via a simple link.

Shobeiri credited the blonde woman picture for getting him invited to random parties in San Francisco.

“I used to have a blonde woman as my Partiful profile pic because it would get me randomly invited to parties in SF,” he revealed on the social media platform X.

How not to get caught

The Perplexity techie said that he attended one party at Ritz Carlton which was so exclusive that it had bouncers at the door checking invitations.

To get past them, he simply changed his profile picture back to his own and got in without any issue.

“Before I went through security, I would just change my profile pic back to a picture of a guy and would get in without any problem,” he said.

Of course, having a gender-neutral name helped Ali pull off this trick. He ended his post with a bit of humour.

“Morale of the story is if you ever see a blonde chemical engineer from Iowa named Ali S on your invite list don’t be surprised when I pull up and give you high five for hosting a great party lmao,” said the Silicon Valley techie.

