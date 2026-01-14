Sole survivor of 2024 Utah murder-suicide dies a week after starting university

A Utah teenager who was the only survivor of a devastating 2024 family murder-suicide has died unexpectedly, just a week after starting university. Sha Reh died of natural causes on Sunday, January 11, at his aunt and uncle’s home, his family confirmed. He was just 19. Sha Reh died of natural causes at the age of 19.

Sha had been left completely blind after surviving the shooting that killed his parents and three younger siblings. Despite the trauma, he had recently achieved a long-held dream of enrolling at the University of Utah.

Family confirms sudden death In a statement shared on GoFundMe, set up to help cover funeral expenses, Sha’s extended family said his death was sudden and deeply painful.

“While we are devastated at the news of his death, the knowledge of the joy of his reunion with his family exceeds our pain,” the family said. “He was among those who were once blind, but now can see. He has a perfect vision of his and his family’s eternity, and his home is now with them.”

They added, “Caring for him and watching him grow and regain his independence has been a labor of love for our family.”

The family also expressed gratitude to Salt Lake County officials, first responders and members of the community who supported Sha over the past year.

The 2024 murder-suicide The incident occurred in December 2024 in West Valley City, Utah. Police said a family member went to the home and found Sha alive but critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers later discovered the bodies of five other family members inside the house, People magazine reported.

The victims were Sha’s mother, Bu Meh, 38, his sisters Kristina Ree, 8, and Nyay Meh, 2, and his brother Boe Reh, 11. Police believe his father, Dae Reh, 42, killed his wife and children before taking his own life. Sha was 17 at the time and survived the attack, though he lost his eyesight.

The family had moved to the United States from Myanmar more than a decade ago as refugees.