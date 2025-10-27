Spot the difference: Only 1 in 10 people can find all changes in 15 seconds

A tricky spot-the-difference puzzle featuring Tom and Jerry has gone viral on Reddit, testing users’ observation skills and patience in equal measure. Optical illusion: This viral Tom and Jerry puzzle has left many scratching their heads on Reddit.(AP)

Posted in the r/FindTheSniper subreddit, the image shows two nearly identical frames from the classic cartoon - Tom clutching a red gadget beside the bulldog, Spike. At first glance, the two pictures appear exactly the same. But that is not the reality. In this optical illusion challenge, players have to spot multiple differences between the two images.

Check it out here.

Spot eight differences between the two images.(Reddit)

“I find 8, gotta test the spoiler thingy first tho,” one user wrote, setting off a chain of replies filled with guesses, edits, and mild bragging. Another commenter jumped in, listing details like “the handles on the fishing thingy, doggy nose, hole in the tree on the right…” before spotting other changes.

Since being shared on the internet, the post has drawn hundreds of interactions within a few hours, with users debating whether there are seven, eight, or nine total differences. Some even admitted defeat after several minutes of squinting at their screens.

A Reddit trend built on nostalgia and detail

The challenge taps into a growing trend on Reddit, where classic cartoon stills and vintage frames are being transformed into optical illusions. What makes them stick is the mix of childhood nostalgia and tricky visual details. The format is deceptively simple - two stills, barely altered - but it is exactly that simplicity that hooks people in.

One user offered a clever visual trick that quickly gained traction: “If the pics are right next to each other, cross your eyes till they overlap. The differences will pop right out like a magic eye pic.”

Optical illusion: Eight differences to know

So, how many are there, really? Spoiler alert: the correct number of differences is eight.

Among these include the handle on Tom’s fishing rod, Spike’s nose, a missing hole in the tree on the right, a branch on the left side, the base of the gate pole behind Spike, the dog’s middle claw, a yellow patch under Tom, and one altered brick on the far-right side of the wall.

Those who spotted all eight in under 15 seconds can count themselves among the sharpest eyes and having exceptional observational skills. But there is no need to worry if you were unable to do so. Even the most dedicated players had to zoom in more than once to get them all.