Spotify Wrapped 2025 release date: Users asked to update app as anticipation grows

With December fast approaching, the anticipation for Spotify Wrapped 2025 is growing. Social media users are speculating the release date for the annual event. While the streaming service has kept details under wraps, it recently rolled out an update, suggesting that “Your year in audio” is not far. When is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming? Here's what we know

Spotify Wrapped 2025 release window

Spotify has not set a particular date for Wrapped. However, its past releases suggest that the annual event will land somewhere between November 28 and December 5. Last year, it was released on December 4, while in 2023, it landed on November 29th. In 2022, Wrapped arrived on November 30th and in 2021, on December 1st. Hence, history shows that the streaming service provides its users' listening history in late November to early December, just days after Thanksgiving.

Moreover, Spotify said on its Spotify for Artists page, “Your fans had you on repeat all year—now is your chance to show them some love in return. All artists can upload a Clip by November 21 for a chance to be featured in their top fans’ 2025 Wrapped experience—including their personalized data stories, the part of Wrapped fans engage with most. Make the most of the moment your fans have been waiting for all year.”

Spotify rolls out update, builds anticipation for Wrapped 2025

Amid the growing anticipation, Spotify shared a QR code on its official website, directing users to the app's latest version. “Get the updated app to experience 2025 Wrapped at its best,” the streaming service said, hinting that the annual feature is set to arrive soon.

When does Spotify stop collecting data for Wrapped?

Molly Holder, senior director of product for personalisation at Spotify, told Mashable in 2024, “We start at the beginning of January with all of your listening that begins right then at the beginning of the year, and it goes all the way through collecting data up until a few weeks before we launch the Wrapped product.”