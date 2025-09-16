Streamer Destiny sparks outrage after refusing to condemn Charlie Kirk's murder

Political streamer Destiny, whose real name is Steven Bonnell II, has landed himself in hot water amid his controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk's murder. During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Destiny refused to condemn the conservative political activist's assassination, adding that conservatives need to be “afraid of getting killed.” Destiny's comments on the show drew massive backlash across social media. Streamer Destiny refuses to condemn Charlie Kirk's murder.(Instagram/destiny)

Destiny refuses to condemn Charlie Kirk's murder

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Destiny was asked to denounce Kirk's assassination a few times. However, the political streamer refused to do it. He said that conservatives need to be “afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they can look to their leadership to turn down the temperature.”

Destiny did not stop here and went on to say that he will not condemn anything until Donald Trump “can go on air and say all of us need to calm down.” In reply to him, political commentator Ana Kasparian said, “You represent the worst of us, Destiny!”

Destiny's remarks have sparked major outrage across multiple platforms, with several critics now accusing him of normalizing political violence.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10 during his visit to Utah Valley University (UVU). During his Orem visit last week, Kirk was shot in the neck. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Destiny slammed for his controversial remarks

On X, several people have condemned the political streamer for his comments on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "He is mentally unstable and it’s worrying just how many people are influenced by him," one person wrote.

One X user suggested avoiding giving such people “any airtime.” "It's simple. Stop inviting people like this on shows. Stop tweeting about them. They want attention," the person wrote. Meanwhile, a few others called him "disgusting" and “disgraceful.”

Destiny is among the popular political debate streamers online. At present, he has nearly 850,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he started streaming after getting banned on Twitch in 2022.

FAQs:

1. What happened to Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was shot in the neck on September 10 during his visit to Utah Valley University (UVU).

2. Who all are in Charlie Kirk's family?

He is survived by his wife and two children.

3. When was Destiny banned from Twitch?

He was indefinitely banned from the platform in 2022 over his "hateful conduct".