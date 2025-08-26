Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins announce pregnancy with sweet ‘Life Changes’ video, set to welcome fifth child together

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, August 26, bringing their family count to seven. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins announced her pregnancy, marking their fifth child(Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins/Instagram)

On Instagram, the couple announced that they are expecting their fifth child. In a clip, Akins, 35, stood next to Rhett, 35, while he performed his fatherhood-related 2017 his song, “Life Changes.”

“Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad. Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren’s showing — got one on the way. That’s —” Rhett briefly stopped strumming his guitar as Akins held out five fingers, “five under 10. Hey what can I say. Yeah life changes. You wake up ain’t nothing the same. Yeah life changes.”

She looked at Akins and started to chuckle as he held out a sonogram to the camera. The two captioned the pic as, “Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good.”

All about Rhett and Akins kids

The high school sweethearts Rhett and Akins first embraced parenthood in May 2017 after adopting a daughter, Willa, from Uganda.

In 2019, Akins exclusively told Us Weekly, “I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her.” “Bring her home,” he responded without reservation. “She is ours. We are going to make this happen.”

Ada, Akins' daughter, was born a few months later. Lennon and Lillie, Rhett and Akins' daughters, were born in February 2020 and November 2021, respectively.

In his 2024 Us cover story, Rhett responded that he and Akins are “both really happy with four” when asked if they intended to have more children.