Tom Brady dating 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle? NYE video sparks romance rumors

NFL legend Tom Brady and influencer Alix Earle, 25, were spotted together during a New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Barths, fueling rumors of a possible romance. Tom Brady and Alix Earle spark dating rumors after New Year's Eve together(Instagram | Tom Brady and Alix Earle)

In a video going viral on social media, the two are whispering in each other's ears and sharing what social media users have described as intimate moments.

Earle is seen smiling at Brady, rubbing her hand along his back, and leaning in to speak into his ear. They appear to be laughing and enjoying the interaction.

At this time, the speculation remains unconfirmed. Neither Brady nor Earle has publicly addressed or commented on the rumors.

Read more: Alix Earle posts series of updates after Braxton Berrios breakup; ‘we are back’

Dating rumors amid a break-up

After more than two years of dating, Earle and her Houston Texans boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, broke up, PEOPLE reported in December.

Later, in a heartfelt TikTok video, Earle disclosed the cause of the breakup.

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real. Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June, and we haven't gotten to see each other that often,” Earle said in the video.

The former cast member of Dancing with the Stars continued by saying that she "really liked it and I thought maybe I wanted to stay there" during a recent stay in Los Angeles.

Read more: Why Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios broke up after 2 years. Real reason revealed

Brady has been linked with multiple women

Brady has been linked with multiple women following his divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

In 2023, he was seen with Irina Shayk after his divorce. A source close to him also told PEOPLE about a “rendezvous” with Brooks Nader.

“They've been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities. It's casual. She has a very active social calendar and likes to party, and Tom is often with the kids and doesn't like the nightlife scene,” the source told PEOPLE.