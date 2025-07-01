'Tried to flush toilet paper in Asia?': US influencer family mocked over Airbnb meltdown

An American family travelling through Asia sparked backlash after sharing a video claiming they were kicked out of an Airbnb due to a clogged toilet. The Hendrix family from Chicago, who are full-time travellers and content creators, posted footage of their luggage left outside the property, along with a shot of the toilet filled with unflushed tissue. The family posted footage of their luggage left outside the property, along with a shot of the toilet filled with unflushed tissue.(Instagram/thehendrixtribe)

“Kicked out of our Airbnb. In a foreign country. With 3 kids. Over a clogged toilet,” the video caption read. According to the family, they had reported the flush wasn’t working, but it wasn’t fixed. They were told that “in Southeast Asia, low water pressure is normal.”

After several days of issues, they contacted Airbnb support. That’s when the situation reportedly escalated. “That’s when the host lost it. Told us to leave and promised a refund. But we were already past the refund window,” the video caption continued.

“We didn’t want to go.4 Airbnb had just opened an investigation. The next morning, he showed up yelling at our door, giving us 30 minutes to leave. No kindness. No refund. Just chaos.”

Take a look at the video here:

Internet roasts family

The family managed to book a new Airbnb in the same complex later that day. But rather than receiving sympathy, the family was flooded with criticism online, with users accusing them of playing the victim.

“I find it really funny that you and your family always seem to be the perpetual victims in every post,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “So you tried to flush toilet paper in a country where everyone knows not to flush toilet paper, and then rather than unclogging the toilet yourselves, you turned it into an issue with the booking site. Yeah, I’d ask you to leave too.”

A third explained: “In some countries, the water pressure is pretty low, and they don’t throw their toilet paper in the toilet. Especially Asian countries it’s pretty common to have a separate bin to throw that stuff away.”