Trump lookalike in bizarre pink boots, rubber mask costume sparks memefest

A strange new Trump parody video is making the rounds online, and it is hard to look away. The clip shows someone in a rubber Trump mask with bleach-blond hair, topped off with glaring pink boots. It is the kind of costume that lands somewhere between absurd and instantly meme-worthy. Reactions piled up almost immediately. “This is quite clever,” one user commented. Another added, “That’s a great Halloween costume idea. Hilarious!” A viral video mocked Trump.(Bloomberg)

Watch it here:

The quick-hit video has been shared across X, TikTok, and smaller meme pages, adding yet another viral moment to the endless Trump content cycle.

Also read: Donald Trump announcement live: Why are people commenting 67 amid delay?

Focus shifts to Trump’s hand

But the parody isn’t the only thing people are talking about. Attention has also turned to recent images of Trump’s hand looking bruised and oddly covered with makeup.

The photos struck a nerve because Trump has built a big part of his campaign message around questioning President Joe Biden’s age and fitness. At rallies and during TV hits, Trump has taken repeated shots at Biden, calling him too old or too weak to run the country. Clips of Biden stumbling on steps or losing track of names have been replayed endlessly online - often shared by Trump supporters and even by Donald Trump Jr. himself, as per the NY Post.

Now, critics are pointing out the irony. Trump, who mocked Biden’s stumbles, is suddenly fielding questions about his own health after those close-up shots of his hand spread across social media.

Political irony isn’t lost on viewers

For many, the back-to-back moments - the parody video and the hand photos - highlight a strange political loop. Trump, once again, is the punchline and the target of the same kind of commentary he has long weaponized against Biden.

FAQs:

Why is Trump’s hand being discussed online?

Photos showed it looking bruised and covered with makeup, which drew attention.

What does the Trump parody video show?

A person in a rubber Trump mask with bleach-blond hair and bright pink boots.

Why are people calling it ironic?

Because Trump has often mocked Joe Biden’s health, but now his own hand is under scrutiny.

Where is the video being shared?

On X, TikTok, and other social media platforms.